Police: Woman loses leg after being run over by freight train

By Jermaine Ong

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A woman had a leg amputated after she was run over by a freight train near the San Diego Convention Center in the Gaslamp Quarter Monday night.

San Diego Police officers at the scene told ABC 10News the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. on the tracks at East Harbor Drive and Fifth Avenue.

According to police, the woman and several others were trying to crawl between the cars of the train as it was slowly moving or at a stop.

Witness video sent to ABC 10News showed the moment when crowds of people — who had just left a concert at the Rady Shell –– tried to maneuver through the train. However, when the train began moving, several people fell.

One woman who fell was run over and suffered serious injuries, and police said she lost one of her legs in the incident.

Paramedics took the unidentified woman to UC San Diego Medical Center for further treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation.

