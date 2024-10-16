Skip to Content
Firefighters rescue five people from Kansas City apartment building, fire caused by baseboard heater

<i>KMBC via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Kansas City
KMBC via CNN Newsource
Kansas City
By Madison Gant

    KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Kansas City, Missouri firefighters rescued five people from an apartment building Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. at an apartment building in the 300 block of Gladstone Blvd.

A KCFD spokesperson said smoke on the first floor prevented five people from escaping the building.

Firefighters got those five people safely outside. Medics took four of them to the hospital to be evaluated for possible smoke inhalation.

KCFD quickly put the fire out and no other injuries were reported.

Investigators have determined the cause of the fire involved an electric baseboard heater, however, they were unable to pinpoint if the fire was due to a failure of the heater, or if radiant heat onto flammable items was the cause. This is due to the extensive damage to the unit.

The nature of this fire has been ruled accidental.

