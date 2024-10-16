Gas station in Salt Lake City given award for ‘Best Restroom in America’

By Shanti Lerner

Click here for updates on this story

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSTU) — Clean and reliable restrooms can be hard to come by when you’re out or traveling. So, imagine finding one named “The Best Restroom in America.”

The restrooms at a Maverik in Salt Lake City, located at 279 S. 5600 West, have claimed the top spot.

The restrooms at the convenience store and rest stop participated in a competition organized by Cintas Corporation. The company, which has been hosting the competition for 23 years, provides various products and services to businesses, including cleaning supplies and safety products and services.

The competition includes entrants from across the country, and voters decide the winner online. Local restaurants, a zoo and state parks were among some of the finalists. Last year’s winners were the restrooms at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

According to Cintas Corporation marketing manager Julia Walsh, finalists are judged on a criteria of cleanliness, visual appeal, functionality, innovation and unique design elements.

“Maverik has a handful of those,” Walsh said. “So just the creative and unique decor really makes you feel like you’re out West. It’s like really cool to walk in and see the decor and feel like you’re in the mountains here.”

Along with the floor-to-ceiling pictures of the Wasatch Mountains, Maverik’s bathrooms also earned the top spot for their touchless soap dispensers and faucets.

For Salt Lake City resident and Amazon driver Carter Mesta, the award is fitting.

“When I have to go to a gas station for whatever reason, especially being an Amazon worker to use facilities, I always come to Maverik,” said Mesta. “And I usually come to this one because it’s really clean. Every time I’m here, it’s always spotless.”

As this year’s winner, the Maverik will receive $2,500 in Cintas products and services to help maintain their restrooms.

Maverik chief retail officer Ryan Boothe said the award wouldn’t have been possible without the customers who voted and Maverik team members who make sure the restrooms are accessible to people every day.

“We’re happy to be able to serve our communities by providing restrooms when they’re on the go, and we hope that they’ll also fuel up with us and enjoy some of our snacks and our food,” he said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.