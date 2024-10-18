Video shows daring rescue of man who climbed 250 feet up a Minnesota radio tower

By Ubah Ali

EAGAN, Minnesota (WCCO) — Video captured rescuers climbing 250 feet up a radio tower to make a sky-high save in the south metro.

“I’ve never experienced anything this physical or mentally draining,” said Sgt. Alex Eckstein.

Early Thursday morning, a typical shift for Eckstein turned into high stakes save when a call came through for a man in crisis atop a radio tower off Cliff Road in Eagan.

“You’re thinking a lot of things, how are we going to get there, how did this person get up there, how are we going to get this person down,” Eckstein said.

He’s a member of the Dakota County Special Operations Team, a group of 36 members of police, fire and EMS agencies that operate as highly skilled rescuers.

New drone footage puts it into perspective just how high up they were.

“Two hundred and 50 feet, 25-30 min climbing straight is pretty daunting,” Eckstein recalled.

His partner, Chief Sam Seal, was already at the top with the man waiting for Eckstein to get in position.

“I started building rapport even before we got there as I’m climbing up I started talking to him letting him know I’m on my way,” Seal said. “Went to training for it and never thought I’d call 250 feet to get someone down.”

Seal utilized the high-angle rope rescue, managed to reach that man in crisis and safely repel down with him.

A team effort, rooted in training that led to a successful save.

“We don’t want to do it again, but we will be prepared for it,” Eckstein said.

Authorities say the man was later transported to a local hospital.

