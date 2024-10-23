Former college football coach expresses concerns as Tua Tagovailoa announces plans to suit up Sunday

By Ayron Lewallen

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WVTM) — A lot of controversy is coming from Tua Tagovailoa’s decision to possibly return to the field so soon.

Jack Crowe is the chairman of Coach Safely and has more than 36 years of experience coaching football — 18 as a college head football coach and another 18 as an offensive coordinator. He believes helmets don’t necessarily protect players from concussions, but he still takes the injury seriously. That’s why he made it his life’s work to help coaches limit youth sports-related injuries.

In Tagovailoa’s case, Crowe can’t help but wonder how many concussions he’s had since he started playing football at a young age. He wonders what the total damage has been since and hopes he knows the risks of compromising his own health and safety.

With a string of concussions, Crowe is encouraging Tagovailoa to take some time to focus on his health.

“Maybe time would mitigate the risk,” Crowe said. “Three weeks does not seem like long enough, given not just the last one but the series of concussions that preceded this one. I think you ought to be out for at least a year, personally.”

Crowe believes if Tagovailoa already had a string of concussions he’s likely to have another one after returning to the field. He said he doesn’t know if Tagovailoa realizes the true impact these injuries could have long term. Crowe believes playing football comes at a price but wearing a helmet won’t necessarily protect you from a concussion.

“I’m on the side of a helmet has nothing to do with a concussion,” he said. “It’s the inner space and movement of the brain against the inner wall of the skull, and that impact — particularly if it becomes rotational — is how a concussion happens.”

Crowe believes the long-term effects of these injuries won’t be noticeable until he turns between 45 and 65.

