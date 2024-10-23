New Yorkers could use sick days to take care of pets under proposed amendment to NYC law

By Vanessa Murdock

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — Should it be legal to take a sick day to care for your pet? That’s what a proposed amendment to New York City’s Earned Safe and Sick Time Act would allow.

The proposal – Introduction 1089 – would make it legal for any pet owner to use sick time to care for a service or companion animal. It’s sponsored by Council Member Shaun Abreu.

“We want to make people feel comfortable taking care of their animals,” he said.

Abreu says the amendment aims to improve mental health in the city.

“The mental health crisis is something that we need to do more on,” he said. “There’s a resource that’s directly available to us, and that’s pet ownership.”

“Just petting a cat or dog can really improve a person’s mood,” said Jasmine Hollis, a local events coordinator with Best Friends Animal Society. “Studies have shown that even just making eye contact with a cat or dog or your pet will release oxytocin, which is the love hormone.”

Abreu shares the amendment still has a long way to go before becoming law; it was just proposed Wednesday, and his goal now is to get the bill heard in committee. If eventually passed, the law would be effective 120 days later.

“They are like your family”

New Yorkers who spoke to CBS News New York were all in favor of the proposal.

“She’s my fur baby. She’s the love of my life … I’m not gonna leave her at home alone if she’s actively sick,” one dog owner said of her pet.

“Maybe giving some people some more peace of mind with be able to know that they can take care of their animal if needed would be overall good for the workforce,” said Chelsea resident Ron Benjamin.

“I don’t see a reason not to do it,” Upper West Side resident Jenna Mastellone said.

“I think it’s a good thing because they are like your family,” another person said.

