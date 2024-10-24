New Hampshire man in custody after police chase winds through several communities

By Kelly O’Brien

ROCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A Rochester man is in custody after police said he led officers on a chase across the Seacoast.

Police said Donald Nisbet, 38, was driving a stolen car connected to a stolen firearms case. He had three warrants out on him at the time of his arrest, police said.

Epping police said the chase started at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when they saw a 2007 Saturn Vue spraypainted black with a registration that didn’t match the car. Officers tried to pull the car over, but it wouldn’t stop. Police said Nisbet was at the wheel.

The chase continued through Lee, Barrington, Farmington and Rochester before state police used spike strips to stop the car.

Police said they were driving more than 100 mph at times, and Nisbet was swerving into the opposite lane and trying to brake-check pursuing officers. Nisbet was stopped after the spike strips blew out his tires, police said.

He is facing several charges, including driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.

Police said they also found a knife on him, even though he is not allowed to carry a weapon as a convicted felon.

Peter Lanciano lives along Route 125 in Rochester, near where the chase ended. He said he had never witnessed a chase so closely and is proud of the work done by police.

“Seeing these guys in action, doing what they do and doing it flawlessly, it brought a sense of pride knowing that these guys are protecting me and my family and my neighbors,” Lanciano said.

Nisbet is being held in preventative detention. He is scheduled to be in court Thursday.

