Dungeness crab season delayed for the 7th year in a row

By Zoe Hunt

MONTEREY, California (KSBW) — Dungeness crab season has been delayed for the seventh year in a row.

The season was supposed to start Nov. 15, but due to a high number of humpback whales in the Monterey Bay it has been postponed.

The delay is to protect endangered humpback whales from getting dangerously entangled in crab fishing ropes, which can be deadly.

“It’s like a ball and chain that just keeps digging and digging into their fins,” said Oceana senior scientist Geoff Shester. “It can get entangled in their mouth, their pectoral fins.”

A lot of humpback whales have been seen off the Central Coast waters, some even in active entanglements.

“We’ve had a really high number of entanglements this year,” Shester said. “At least four have been identified as Dungeness crab fishing gear from the last season.”

In past years, the delay has lasted into January. Shester said with the number of entanglements they are seeing — this year might be similar.

“It’s not really looking good, unfortunately, for an opening before New Year’s this year,” Shester said.

These delays can take an economic toll on fisherman as they shorten their ability to catch the crab during season.

Over the years, many local seafood restaurants have been seeing the effects.

“It’s a disappointment,” said Sandbar & Grill waitress Angela Scardina-Hernandez. “You know, people are like, ‘Well the ocean is right there, where’s all the crab?’”

The holidays are also a popular time for Californians to enjoy Dungeness crab at their dinner tables.

“Well, fresh crab during the holidays is really big for locals here,” said Old Fisherman’s Grotto owner Chris Shake. “I mean, they really love local Monterey Bay crab.”

However, a solution could be on the horizon for future seasons. New technology, pop-up fishing gear, eliminates the vertical line that entangles whales.

“In the event of these closures for the conventional fishing gear to protect whales, the fishermen could keep fishing with the pop-up gear,” Shester said.

