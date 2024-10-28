Metro Detroit girl, 10, is the co-owner of a new Downtown Detroit restaurant

By Faraz Javed , Jon Austin

DETROIT, Michigan (WXYZ) — Many new restaurants have recently opened in Downtown Detroit, including Presley’s Kitchen & Bar. It has a unique story.

On Woodward and Park, the Americana-style food hotspot is open seven days a week.

“Someone is going to find something here that they love no matter what,” said Brandon Davis, the co-owner of Presley’s Kitchen & Bar.

Around 70 employees work here. 10-year-old Presley Davis is one of the owners.

“Yeah, 51% her, 49% us, usually,” said Brandon.

“How did that work out?” I asked.

“It’s a family thing. This is what we do. So, all hands on deck, so hopefully we can grow this brand,” said Brandon.

The Davis family also owns Novella’s Pizza in Milford, named after Brandon and his wife Karissa’s 8-year-old daughter.

“We are very proud of the name on the door, we are proud of the food and what’s served inside it, and so what a way to show that then to have a family name,” said Brandon.

From cleaning silverware to arranging sugar caddies, Brandon says his little princess gets the job done.

“How much do you enjoy working over here?” I asked.

“I love it a lot,” said Presley.

“What’s fun about this job?” I asked.

“Pretending to be older,” said Presley.

By that, Presley means being the boss during company meetings.

“So you are breaking too many plates. One more warning,” Presley lets her mom know Karissa knows.

“She always wants to help out. When the school is off, and we have to be here, well, you are coming with us, and if she is sitting here. She always wants to do something,” said Brandon.

“Why do you think it’s important for kids Presley’s age to get involved in family business?” I asked.

“It’s work ethic. If you are going to do something, it needs to be done right. And learning that now because you will have the same standard for your whole life,” said Brandon.

“What’s your future plan?” I asked.

“I’m going to make another one after me,” said Presley.

To learn more about the restaurant, head to presleyskitchen.com

