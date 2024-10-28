Teen girl dies, another critically injured after subway surfing in Corona

By Web Staff

NEW YORK, New York (WABC) — A 13-year-old girl is dead and a 12-year-old was injured after falling off a 7 train in Queens while subway surfing Sunday night.

The girls were on top of the train when they fell between cars at the 111th Street station in Corona just before 11 p.m.

They had boarded at the Flushing Main St. station, and were running on the top of moving subway as it headed west, jumping between train cars, police say.

When the train came to a stop, the girls lost their balance. One fell under the train and was killed.

The other sustained a head injury, including bleeding on the brain, and is intubated in critical condition at Elmhurst Hospital.

This marks the sixth subway surfing death this year. Just last week, a 13-year-old fell to his death while subway surfing at the Forest Avenue subway station, also in Queens.

Five people were killed subway surfing last year.

Mayor Eric Adams said he was heartbroken to hear of the latest death.

“Heartbroken to hear that subway surfing – and the pursuit of social media clout – has stolen another life,” Adams said. “We are doing everything we can to raise awareness against this dangerous trend, but we need all New Yorkers – and our social media companies – to do their part, too. No post is worth your future. My prayers are with the families of both girls.”

