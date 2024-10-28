Vehicle rams Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco Union Square burglary attempt

By Carlos Castañeda

SAN FRANCISCO, California (KPIX) — Burglars smashed a vehicle into a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco’s Union Square early Monday morning in a failed burglary attempt, police said.

The incident happened at about 4:16 a.m. at the store on the 200 block of Geary Street. San Francisco police said at the time, officers were patrolling the area when they saw a vehicle collide into the front doors of the business.

The car was not able to force its way into the business and police said multiple suspects got out of the vehicle and into two other waiting vehicles and drove away, one heading west on Geary Street and the other heading south on Stockton Street.

There was nothing stolen, but the front of the business was left with “significant damage,” according to an email sent to CBS News Bay Area.

No arrests were made and there was no suspect information available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the San Francisco police at (415) 575-4444 send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

In November 2021, the high-end store was among several Union Square stores burglarized in smash-and-grab thefts by dozens of thieves in an incident that garnered national attention.

