Dog survives vicious mountain lion attack, on the road to recovery

By Zoe Hunt

Click here for updates on this story

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, California (KSBW) — A dog survived a vicious mountain lion attack in the Santa Cruz mountains. It was a harrowing experience for Bella’s owner, Richard Baker.

It all happened last week when Baker let Bella outside, nothing unusual for his dogs. However, moments later, she returned to the front door after being mauled by the animal, covering her body with deep wounds and bite marks.

“She walked out, about 20 to 30 minutes later, she walked back in, totally ripped up,” said Baker.

Baker rushed her from his home to the Pacific and Santa Cruz Veterinary Specialists, a 24-hour emergency vet hospital.

When she arrived at the vet’s doors, they weren’t sure she could survive her injuries.

“My first reaction, to be honest, was I don’t know if I can save her,” said Nick Macy, Veterinary and Medical Director at Pacific and Santa Cruz Veterinary Specialists.

Not only were there deep bite marks and major skin damage, but the big cat even punctured her skull.

When pointing at a giant slash around Bella’s neck, reaching above her ear to down and around her throat, Baker said it was a miracle she survived.

“It was millimeters from her jugular vein, that’s what the doctor said,” said Baker. “It’s amazing that the cat didn’t rip it off… millimeters is pretty, pretty small.”

The vets said she was close to turning septic, and with how intense Bella’s wounds are, infection was imminent.

For wounds of this nature, recovery is a long, strenuous process. The vets try to minimize infections (which Bella is already fighting) and keep the area clean. They have to slowly stitch her up to prevent contamination from getting stuck, which is why you can still see some visible, deep wounds on her body.

However, even with all of this, Bella is starting to heal.

“She’s got that fighter instinct,” said Baker.

After surviving her potentially deadly injuries, Bella is taking steps on her recovery journey. Plus, she’s getting more of her personality back with each new day.

“I think that love she has for life and the family is what kept her here… fighting,” said Baker. “For me, it’s the best… we sleep together, she gets in bed with me, it’s super great.”

Even Macy said Bella has made strides in her recovery, and he’s starting to see her happy self again.

“She’s a remarkably strong dog,” said Macy. “She has remarkably, remarkably committed owners, and she has made incredible progress.”

Macy said he is hopeful she will make a full recovery by mid-November, but there is still a long road ahead, especially with expensive vet bills.

“We’re pushing $20,000. Some people would say, ‘Well, I’d never spend that on a dog,’ but I think if you find love that is so pure, you might reconsider that,” said Baker.

Bella’s story is also a reminder to other pet owners of the dangers of animal attacks. Although mountain lion attacks are rare, Macy said other animal attacks, like cayotes, can be common.

“There’s never a week where we don’t have at least two to three major wounds to take care of,” said Macy. “With climate change, it’s really important for people to be aware that animals are coming into not just rural neighborhoods, but urban neighborhoods as well.”

When it comes to keeping your pets safe, Macy recommends keeping them indoors, close by, and on a leash.

Regarding Bella, Baker said he is still worried about her safety and the safety of his other dogs going outside, especially since he lives in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

“I worry about them going out for the bathroom,” said Baker. “I mean, it’s something that’s ever-present on my mind; it’s something I lived with for 35 years, but it’s not something I expected to happen.”

However, it is heartwarming for both Baker and the vets to see Bella’s strength and high spirits during this time.

“She wants to love, wants to be loved, and I think that’s pretty special,” said Baker.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.