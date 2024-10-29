‘Like a bad dream’: Mother grieving after son dies in crash, his twin brother seriously hurt

By Pavlina Osta

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A father is suspected of drunk driving Friday, Oct 25th night, leading to the death of one of his 5-year-old twins and injuries to another.

Teaira Harriell would always walk her twin boys to kindergarten on Milwaukee’s north side. Now she remembers one of them, Jaylen.

“He was very playful, very smart, he loved school, he loved his siblings. He was just a very happy kid, a very smart kid,” said Harriell.

Teaira says on Friday the twin’s father picked the boys up from school, and that night, she got a call no mother wants to receive.

“I was at my job, I had gotten a call from the boy’s grandmother who said the boys had been in a bad crash, to come to the hospital,” said Harriell.

According to police, the crash happened on West Hampton and 81st street in Milwaukee.

They believe the father was drunk and speeding. That is when the maroon Ford Expedition hit two parked cars and then a tree.

The 5-year-old twins were sitting in the passenger seat and were not wearing seatbelts.

“I was hoping that when I came to the hospital it wasn’t as bad as I was being told on the phone,” Harriell recalled.

One of the twins, Jaylen Sloan, died in the crash.

“I still feel like it’s a bad dream and I still don’t feel like it’s real. Just having seen my son and being with him every single day it’s just really hard that he’s no longer here,” said Harriell.

She says her other twin, Jaylon, is now recovering with cuts and bruises at home.

“He was there when he passed away, I wanted his brother to see him. So, he was there, he was holding his hand. It was all hard and I still don’t think he understands, he thinks he’s sleeping,” said Harriell.

The father has been arrested in connection to the crash and charges are still pending.

“I would just hug my baby and just say I miss him so much and I just really want him here,” said Harriell.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.