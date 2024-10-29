Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Ralph Yarl’s aunt crafts bracelets to support families impacted by gun violence

<i>KMBC via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Faith Spoonmore
KMBC via CNN Newsource
Faith Spoonmore
By
Published 10:48 AM

By Dorissa White

Click here for updates on this story

    KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Faith Spoonmore, whose nephew Ralph Yarl was shot in the head last year after mistakenly going to the wrong door, has created bracelets to support families affected by gun violence.

“I think about back when Ralph was shot. That was the only thing that we had — hope. Dear Lord, we just hope that he comes home and graduates,” Spoonmore said.

Spoonmore transformed her family’s pain into purpose by creating bracelets made in their home country of Ghana, symbolizing resilience, hope, and healing.

“It’s, like, just brightness, a little bit of light. And when you look at the colors in these bracelets, you’re not going to miss it. They are colorful, they are bright, they are a light in darkness,” she said.

The bracelets have been healing for her and her family. Now, she hopes to extend that healing to others, donating 100% of proceeds this month to other families impacted by gun violence.

“I’m one of those people who’s always, like, positive vibes. Positive vibes from my lips to God. There’s enough negativity out in the community, enough negativity being spread around. I don’t want my mind to be a negative space, so I try to keep a positive mindset,” Spoonmore said.

Heather Gerdes, owner of Java Garage, supports Spoonmore’s mission by selling the bracelets in her shop.

“That is why we’re so happy to partner with her and have them here at the shop — because it’s also about community and making sure you’re looking out for that neighbor and the person just walking along the street with you,” Gerdes said.

Funds raised will go to people nominated on Spoonmore’s website, Hope by Faith Spoonmore.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content