UCLA receives AANAPISI designation, support 

By Rebekah Ludman

10/29/24 (LAPost.com) — The University of California, Los Angeles has received the designation of an Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institution, it was announced Tuesday.

It’s become one of over 200 institutions across the United States to earn the classification. The designation is intended for colleges and universities that support underserved Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander students. It was established by Congress 17 years ago to create opportunities for and serve Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander students.

“The AANAPISI designation will allow UCLA to tap new sources of funding that will help us foster a welcoming and supportive environment where all students can thrive,” Interim Chancellor Darnell Hunt said in a statement. “This designation is also an important signal to our community that we are committed to working closely with our Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander students to address their unique challenges, uplift their voices and ensure their success at UCLA.”

Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander students face challenges from financial instability to family obligations. They can also lack resources and guidance to navigate higher education.

“Building a comprehensive ecosystem of support for students — and their families and communities — who are facing the greatest challenges is an urgent call that UCLA needs to answer,” Vice Provost David Yoo, chair of the UCLA AANAPISI advisory committee, said.

The designation makes UCLA eligible for federal funding for research, services, and programming. 35.1% of undergraduates at UCLA identify as Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander.

The funds will be used in several different ways, from student-run programs to research-oriented programs. Funds have been used to enhance activities of student groups and create resource centers.

“As the University of California system continues to serve an increasingly diverse and global student body, there is a pressing need to establish a working definition of what it means to be *minority-serving,” Robert Teranishi, a professor of social science and comparative education who chairs the University of California AANAPISI initiative said.

UC Berkeley was awarded the first AANAPISI federal grant in 2023, and a portion of its funds was used for student conferences, retreats, and orientations.

The AANAPISI committee is made up of 23 faculty members, staff, students, and alumni. Mutual support between the committee and the HSI Initiative at UCLA, along with assistance from campus partners such as Academic Planning and Budget, the Registrar’s Office, Admissions, and Financial Aid led to the designation.

