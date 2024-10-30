911 call of woman ordering pizza helps Volusia County deputies save her life

By Chantal Cook, Lynn Martinez

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (WSVN) — A woman being held hostage made a clever call to 911 that ultimately saved her life.

When people have an emergency, three numbers are commonly dialed.

But the way a victim uses the emergency line is anything but common. Volusia Sheriff’s Office deputies said it saved her life.

“Get off her, now” said a deputy.

“Get off me,” said the victim.

“Get off her now!” said a deputy

“Thank God. Thank God,” said the victim.

“Don’t you [expletive] move,” said a deputy as they arrested a man found on top of the victim.

An unthinkable situation came to an end near Daytona Beach, thanks to a call that at first, may appear as a mistake.

“911 what’s the address of your emergency,” said a 911 operator.

“Yeah, I would like to order a pizza,” said the victim.

The victim called 911. Not giving the dispatcher any details, but instead, ordering a pizza.

“You don’t know, you don’t know your location,” said a 911 operator.

“No, basically I’m stuck here. Won’t take me back home,” said the victim.

The dispatcher made sure this was not a mistake. Asking a few questions, before deciphering exactly what was going on.

“Can I get a pizza? Pepperoni and extra cheese,” said the victim.

“OK, how many people are there,” said a 911 operator.

“Just me and him,” said the victim.

Officers jumped into action and located the woman, who was in the middle of an open field with a man.

“Just stay on the line with me OK. I’m going to get help out there to you,” said a 911 operator.

“Deputies got out on foot and began to search those ferneries. Eventually, they heard loud music coming from the field. When they approached the sound, they discovered a male on top of a screaming female,” said VSO Sheriff Michael J. Chitwood.

“He’s going to rape me, can you help me,” said the victim.

The victim told detectives the two knew each other. They had met for drinks, but after a while, things took a dangerous turn.

“During this outing, he did a line of cocaine, and she says he did a 180, and became extremely violent and wouldn’t let her go,” said Chitwood.

The suspect was later identified as 27-year-old Luis Moncayo Hernandez. An illegal migrant who, according to reports, had filed for asylum one day before the attack.

“I am so proud. Number one, of our victim for having the wherewithal and keep her wits. As they were able to get that information to our communication folks. Our communication folks for being able to decipher what was going on and use technology to put us, the deputies, in the general area of where she was. And then obviously you can see the deputies’ response and taking this scumbag into custody,” said Chitwood.

Moncayo is now under border patrol custody. He’s facing felony charges of attempted sexual battery, battery by strangulation and false imprisonment.

