Baltimore police officer suspended, faces assault charges for domestic-related incident

By Adam Thompson

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — A Baltimore police officer is facing first-degree assault charges after a domestic-related incident, police said.

Officer Eli Eugene Winston had his police powers suspended and is on home detention without pay, Baltimore police confirmed.

No other information was provided.

