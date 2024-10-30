Harris Rocks Harris County: Electrifying Crowds and Setting Voting Records

By Francis Page, Jr.

October 30, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Vice President Kamala Harris and Texas Congressman Colin Allred set the Energy Stadium ablaze with excitement on Friday, October 25, attracting a diverse crowd of over 30,000 passionate Texans. From Beyonce’s iconic vocals to Willie Nelson’s timeless charm, the event had fans—many sporting “I Voted” stickers—dancing in celebration of the historic turnout for early voting in Texas.

“Houston and Harris County, Texas, we are here to campaign for freedom!” declared Harris to a roaring audience who had eagerly waited, even enduring Texas heat, to catch a glimpse of the Vice President. Decked out in t-shirts bearing Harris’s face superimposed on Texas, the crowd’s enthusiasm was unmistakable as they cheered for the Vice President and Texas’s future.

Houston’s Diverse Spirit on Full Display

The stadium was a tapestry of Texas’s diversity—young, old, Black, White, Hispanic, Asian, Democrat, and Republican—all united under one banner: the drive for freedom and progress. The rally marked Harris’s largest turnout, even surpassing the 23,000 in Atlanta the night before, as Houston proudly showcased its spirit of unity.

With a lineup that included Houston’s own Reps. Al Green and Sylvia Garcia, State Representatives like Ron Reynolds and Jolanda Jones, and County Commissioners Rodney Ellis and Adrian Garcia, the atmosphere was electric. Everyone, from city council members to the average Houstonian, was there, embodying the resilience and hope that defines Harris County.

The Stakes Couldn’t Be Higher

“If Trump wins again, no one in Texas or across America is safe from the healthcare crisis he threatens to unleash on women,” Harris passionately reminded the crowd. Allred echoed her sentiments: “In Texas, we don’t back down from a fight for our families and freedom.” Their words resonated, as polls continue to show razor-thin margins, calling on Texans—especially in Houston and Harris County—to make their voices heard before early voting ends on Friday, November 1.

Houston Sets Record-Breaking Early Voting Numbers

Harris County is already making history. Harris County Clerk Teneisha Hudspeth confirmed that early voting during the first week broke 2020’s record by a staggering 58,161 votes. Nearly 30% of Harris County’s 2.7 million registered voters have cast their ballots, either in person or by mail—a powerful sign of civic engagement.

“This is a record in Harris County for in-person voters, surpassing the previous 2020 record by 58,161 votes. We’ve also reached a milestone in mail-in ballots, with over 7,000 more than ever in Harris County history,” reported Hudspeth.

A Call to Action

As the night wore on, Harris continued shaking hands, snapping photos, and urging Texans to “just go vote.” With determination, she rallied the crowd, reminding them of the importance of their voice in this pivotal election. Her message was clear—Harris County, don’t let up. The fight for freedom, healthcare, and progress hinges on every vote cast.

With a groundswell of support and record-breaking turnout, Houston has set the stage. Now, it’s up to every Texan to finish what they started.

More Information, go to: KamalaHarris.com and ColinAllred.com

