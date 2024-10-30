Murrieta man dies after pushing his family away from oncoming car

By Nicole Comstock

MURRIETA, California (KCAL/KCBS) — Family and friends gathered outside of The Mill in Old Town Murrieta to deliver flowers and messages of support for co-owner Adam Bouvet after he died as a real-life hero.

Brad Neet, Bouvet’s good friend, said the family man was walking down a street in Dallas when tragedy struck.

“There was never a doubt that they were his love,” Neet said. “They were his life.”

With his wife, two daughters and grandchild, Bouvet jumped into action when a car hopped a curb and barreled toward them.

“Basically, pushed them out of the way, so the car wouldn’t hit them and he took the brunt of the force of the impact,” Neet said.

Bouvet suffered a traumatic brain injury that he could not survive. His wife suffered minor injuries while his daughters and grandchild remained unharmed.

Now, to honor his memory, the family is raising money online to recover from Bouvet’s death.

“Now he’s gone and while his legacy does go on, there’s still a need for support for the family as they try and deal with this and move through it,” Neet said.

While Bouvet was the face of The Mill, his friends and family will remember him by the way he made them feel.

“He’d be there when I needed a shoulder to cry on,” Neet said. “He’d be there when we’d have a great time laughing together. I can’t recall in my 11 years of knowing him, running across anybody that didn’t care deeply for him and thought he was a very special person.”

All proceeds from the sales at The Mill this Friday and Saturday will go directly to Bouvet’s family.

