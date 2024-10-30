North Texan with down syndrome finds therapy in being an equestrian

By Lacey Beasley

MESQUITE, Texas (KTVT) — A fearless young woman in Mesquite pushed her boundaries and tried something new after graduating high school.

Rebekah Vasquez has Down Syndrome and starts her day like any other 24-year-old.

She loves makeup, and the more glitter, the better. Her bedroom reflects her heart and her prized possessions are more than likely pink.

She aged out of school, and for people with special needs, finding what happens next can be a mystery.

Vasquez found a different type of class, and conquers her fears every week.

Adorned with a pink ribbon and pink helmet, she arrives to her horseback riding lessons at Equest dressed to impress.

Located just south of Dallas, Equest is a nonprofit equine assisted therapy for children, adults and veterans with special needs.

She’s been riding for three years and even competes.

Laura Decou is her instructor and saw firsthand how mounting a 1,000-pound animal can be intimidating for some. But Vasquez took the challenge by the reigns.

“She just was like, I’m going to take ownership of this, and if it’s not done right, I’m going to do it over and over again until I get it done right,” said Decou.

Vasquez’s years post-grad may look different, though they are filled with joy and new experiences.

With Equest, she’s learning to be brave, and others can too.

“If you are running out of options and want to try and do something that’s fun wholesome activity that is good for the mind, body, and soul, then this is where we are,” said Decou.

On top of being an equestrian athlete, Vasquez also won medals for Paralympic track at Sunnyvale High School.

