Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape sentenced to life term on state charges

SAN FRANCISCO (KCAL/KCBS) — The man who was convicted in the 2022 attack on the husband of House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Tuesday following his state trial.

DePape’s early morning break-in at the Pelosi home almost exactly two years ago on October 28, 2022 — just days before the 2022 midterm elections — sent shockwaves through the United States and was attributed to the predictable effects of increasingly demonizing political rhetoric.

The attack on then-82-year-old Paul Pelosi was captured on police bodycam video after officers responded to his 911 call and found him struggling with DePape, who then bludgeoned Pelosi with a hammer.

Opening statements in the state trial began in late May, a day after DePape’s federal sentencing was reopened to allow him to speak after a procedural error during his original sentencing.

Last June, a jury convicted David DePape of state charges for his home-invasion attack on Paul Pelosi in the San Francisco home he shares with the former speaker.

DePape faced five counts in the state trial, including aggravated kidnapping resulting in bodily harm or death, false imprisonment of an elder or dependent adult, threatening family of public officials, first degree residential burglary and preventing or dissuading a witness by force or threat.

Before issuing the sentence, Judge Harry Dorfman dismissed arguments from DePape’s attorneys that he be granted a new trial, saying that he intended “that Mr. DePape will never get out of prison.”

When given a chance to address the court prior to his sentencing, DePape read from a lengthy statement that focused deeply on various government conspiracy theories. DePape claimed that “911 was an inside job” in addition to being psychic and saying he believes his ex-partner was replaced by a body double.

Christine Pelosi read a statement from her father Paul Pelosi. The letter opened by saying “the last peaceful sleep I had was Oct. 28, 2022,” before detailing the physical and psychological impacts of the attack.

A statement from the Pelosi family was also posted online on Nancy Pelosi’s website along with the full letter.

“Two grueling years after the defendant violently broke into our family home with zip ties and a hammer yelling ‘where’s Nancy?,’ then kidnapped Mr. Pelosi and nearly killed him, legal justice has been served,” the statement read. “Our entire family is grateful to the paramedics and lifesaving General Hospital trauma team, to the prosecution staff and to all who have sent love and prayers.”

The life sentence on state charges is on top of the 30-year sentence DePape received for his federal conviction.

Both the prosecution and defense said the life without parole sentence on the state charges would be served concurrently with DePape’s federal sentence, but it still has not been determined where DePape would serve the sentences.

