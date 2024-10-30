Philadelphia high school students vote for first time at City Hall, cheer on new voters

By Eva Andersen, Nate Sylves

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Dozens of Philadelphia high school seniors cast their ballots at the City Hall satellite election office on Tuesday, the last day for registered voters to apply for early voting. They were joined by hundreds of classmates across 19 different Philadelphia public schools in partnership with the nonpartisan nonprofit PA Youth Vote.

Before student voters cast their ballots, the group marched from Love Park to City Hall holding festive signs. At City Hall, they held what organizers called a “party with a purpose,” with a DJ, food, music and a special appearance from the Philadelphia Eagles. Among the crowd were 30 newly registered student voters, including several who had recently turned 18.

Antonio Momot, a senior at Central High School, registered just days after his birthday.

“Oct. 20. So, right before the deadline, which was crazy,” Momot said.

The students registered and learned about the importance of voting as part of PA Youth Vote’s civic education programs offered in class and through after-school activities. One of the nonprofit’s organizers, Journey Washington, said PA Youth Vote works with youth, educators and collaborating organizations to inspire everyone to exercise their civic duty.

“The main goal is to uplift the youth but also improve civic education within public schools and build leaders,” Washington said. “It is something that we do take pride in, being able to provide and teach people about a representative democracy all year round, not just during certain times of the year.”

Many newly registered voters held personalized signs highlighting their motivation for voting.

Lecareous Niles, an 18-year-old senior at John Bartram High School, held a sign that read, “Youth votes matter because their voice holds the power.” For Niles, the message was personal.

“Voting is really important to me because I am an African American young man in America, and I feel like having a voice in what goes on in my country is very big,” Niles said.

Another first-time voter, Jaylynne Reyes of Palumbo High School, agreed it was an important moment. She turned 18 in September and registered to vote shortly after.

“I’ve learned that this isn’t something to take lightly,” she said.

The new voters received VIP treatment, bypassing the long lines outside City Hall’s satellite voting office to cast their ballots.

The classmates who aren’t yet old enough to vote heard a speech from Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Thomas Booker.

“We’re so excited to celebrate you all for being student leaders in your schools,” Booker told the crowd.

When they emerged from the voting booths, the student voters said they felt proud.

“It felt really surreal. It felt really happy that I was able to do this, do my civic duties,” Momot said.

Joshua Hernandes, a Central High School senior, hopes their actions will inspire other young people to vote.

“I’m like very excited,” Hernandes said. “I hope people who see me — I just turned 18 — it will encourage other people like me who just turned 18 to come out and start voting.”

