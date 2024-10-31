Airline High student arrested for terrorizing

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

BENTON, Louisiana (KTBS) — An Airline High School student has been charged with terrorizing for allegedly making threats against another student in a group text.

The school was placed on restricted movement for a while to allow Bossier Parish sheriff’s deputies the chance to gather information and locate students.

Rumors about a weapon being on the campus circulated but were determined to be false, according to a joint statement from Sheriff Julian Whittington and schools Superintendent Jason Rowland.

Deputies and a K-9 conducted a sweep of the school as a precaution.

The 14-year-old who was arrested was booked into Ware Youth Center in Coushatta.

Whittington and Rowland said in the statement that threats against a school or student will be investigated thoroughly and any students who violate the law or school rules will face the consequences.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.