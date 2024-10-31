Metro bus set on fire, businesses looted and arrests made during Dodgers Los Angeles celebration

By Julie Sharp

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) — As Dodgers fans took to the streets to celebrate the team’s World Series victory over the Yankees Wednesday night, some revelers took it too far, as businesses were looted and a bus was set on fire.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed 12 people were arrested for looting, vandalism, and a DUI crash during the evening’s festivities, which led into Thursday morning.

A Metro bus was vandalized and then set on fire around 12:50 a.m. near the intersection of Echo Park Avenue and West Sunset Boulevard.

According to Metro, the bus driver and the five passengers were safely evacuated before the fire. “Metro is disappointed and angered by the senseless act of vandalism on one of our buses following the Dodgers World Series Win earlier this evening,” the agency said.

From downtown Los Angeles to Echo Park, Los Angeles Police Department officers issued several dispersal orders to the crowds.

The first dispersal order was announced at 10 p.m. after large crowds gathered at Sunset Boulevard and Douglas Street near Dodger Stadium.

“We know you want to celebrate the Dodgers World Series win, but please do not head to the downtown LA area,” the LAPD posted on social media.

“There are many streets closed in the downtown LA area and traffic will be heavily impacted. Please celebrate responsibly.”

East Los Angeles skies lit up with fireworks and the department’s Central Division reported a number of businesses near L.A. Live, including a Nike store, in downtown Los Angeles were looted.

At Ninth and Flower streets, another dispersal order was issued due to an unlawful assembly and a hostile crowd that was throwing fireworks and projectiles at police officers, according to the LAPD.

A citywide tactical alert was later issued.

