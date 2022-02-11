Must-watch videos of the week: Super Bowl edition



CNN, CNN BUSINESS

By Brendan Buckley, CNN

A high-tech stadium takes center stage, an all-time NFL great shares the screen with his son, and the real stars of the show — the commercials — have arrived. These are the must-watch videos of the week: Super Bowl LVI edition.

Ready for its close-up

Take a tour of SoFi Stadium, the cutting-edge home to the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, and this year’s host venue for Super Bowl LVI.

Best in show

From beatboxing swamp animals to Trevor Noah eating deodorant, take a sneak peek at some of this year’s biggest Super Bowl commercials ahead of the game.

‘Prime Time’: Part II

NFL legend Deion “Prime Time” Sanders and his son, Shedeur Sanders, share the screen this year in an Oikos Super Bowl commercial.

Hut, hut, price hike!

Hosting a Super Bowl party this year? Get ready for an uninvited guest — inflation. Here’s what game-time favorites are getting hit the hardest by cost increases.

Who’s the GOAT?

From “Where’s the beef?” to Terry Tate: Office Linebacker — see moments from the greatest Super Bowl ads of all time.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.