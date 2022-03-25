Must-watch videos of the week
CNN, KCAL, KCBS
By Brendan Buckley, CNN
A pair of brave pigs saved their own bacon, Kelly Clarkson was beaten by her own hit song, and a runaway bounce house was caught on camera. These are your must-watch videos of the week.
Mighty swine
A pair of pigs fended off a black bear after it climbed into their pen — and the entire incident was caught on camera.
Beaten by her own song
Anne Hathaway recognized Kelly Clarkson’s 2004 hit “Since U Been Gone” before Clarkson during a game on her talk show, causing the singer to jokingly collapse in shame.
Too close for comfort
Surveillance footage caught the moment a gust of wind sent a bounce house flying, narrowly missing a nearby 5-year-old.
Not-so-cool customer
High gas prices are impacting everyone — Ice-T included. The star went viral after tweeting he was “robbed” at a New Jersey gas station.
Musk busts a move
Elon Musk’s dad dance moves were on full display as he celebrated the opening of a new Tesla plant.
