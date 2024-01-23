21 soldiers killed in biggest single Israeli loss during Gaza combat, Israeli military says



CNN

By Amir Tal and Richard Allen Greene, CNN

Jerusalem (CNN) — Twenty-one Israeli soldiers were killed during fighting in southern Gaza on Monday, the military said, in the biggest single loss of life for Israeli troops inside the battered enclave since the war with Hamas began.

In a televised statement Tuesday, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said a tank that was protecting Israeli troops was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG).

Israeli media reported that two soldiers in the tank were killed.

Simultaneously, two two-story buildings collapsed on soldiers following an explosion. Most of the Israeli forces killed were in or near the buildings, he said.

“The buildings probably exploded because of the mines that our forces laid there, in preparation to demolish them and the infrastructure around,” Hagari said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the deaths of the soldiers represented “one of the most difficult days since the outbreak of the war.”

In a post on X, Netanyahu said: “I wish to strengthen the dear families of our heroic warriors who fell on the battlefield. I know that for these families, their lives will be changed forever.”

“I mourn for our fallen heroic soldiers. I hug the families in their time of need and we all pray for the peace of our wounded.” Netanyahu said the IDF had launched an investigation into the incident.

The IDF spokesperson told CNN Tuesday that it is “still not clear” what caused the building explosion.

All families have been notified but only 10 names have been released so far, he said.

Another soldier was seriously injured in the same incident, Hagari added.

The Israeli military’s large-scale bombing campaign in Gaza has been ongoing since the October 7 murder and kidnapping rampage by Hamas gunmen that saw some 1,200 people killed in Israel and more than 250 taken hostage, more than 130 of whom are still in captivity, alive or dead.

The fatal incident brings the number of Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza since operations there began to 219.

Khan Younis surrounded

In recent weeks, the Israeli military’s main focus has been in southern Gaza, with intense fighting around the city of Khan Younis.

The IDF said Tuesday that the city is now surrounded, while the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry says nearly 200 people have been killed in the past day.

In a statement Tuesday, the IDF said “dozens of terrorists” had been killed in the past 24 hours by IDF ground troops in coordination with the Israeli air force.

“Over the past day, IDF troops carried out an extensive operation during which they encircled Khan Younis and deepened the operation in the area. The area is a significant stronghold of Hamas’ Khan Younis Brigade,” the IDF said.

A source familiar with the matter told CNN Monday that a major Israeli military offensive underway in western Khan Younis is expected to last several more days. The source said Israeli troops had encircled the Khan Younis refugee camp and were conducting raids to try and dismantle Hamas’s military capabilities in the area.

Medical facilities in the city have been battered amid an Israeli assault in the area Monday, Palestinian health officials said, as the number of people killed in Israel’s siege on Gaza continues to rise.

On Monday, the Hamas-controlled health ministry said Nasser Hospital is receiving more patients with serious injuries than it can accommodate and intensive care units have reached capacity.

This month, Israeli officials said its military will shift towards a new, less intense phase of operations in Gaza, but a humanitarian crisis in the enclave continues to deepen.

On Monday, the Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza said the number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7 has risen to 25,295, with at least 63,000 injuries recorded.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Tim Lister contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.