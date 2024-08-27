Israel rescues 52-year-old hostage held by Hamas in Gaza in ‘complex operation’

By Tamar Michaelis, CNN

(CNN) — Israel’s military said Tuesday it had rescued a 52-year-old hostage held by Hamas since October 7, in a “complex operation” in southern Gaza.

Kaid Farhan Al-Qadi, a Bedouin father of 11, is in a stable condition in hospital, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

“He is in a stable medical condition and is being transferred for medical checks at a hospital. His family has been updated with the details, and the IDF is accompanying them,” its statement read.

The Hostages Families Forum, which campaigns for the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, celebrated the return of Al-Qadi, from Rahat in southern Israel.

“Kaid’s return home is nothing short of miraculous,” it said. “However, we must remember: military operations alone cannot free the remaining 108 hostages, who have suffered 326 days of abuse and terror.”

