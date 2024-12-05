These are the most mispronounced words of 2024

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Messing up pronunciations can be a source of both annoyance and amusement, but language learning platform Babbel has put together a handy guide to stop you putting your foot in it.

The company published a list of the most mispronounced words of the year in the United States and the United Kingdom on Wednesday, including foreign words that have entered the English lexicon for one reason or another, as well as the names of various politicians and public figures.

US Vice President Kamala Harris is one prominent entry, with her first name the source of plenty of confusion. It should be pronounced COM-a-la, according to Babbel.

One name that features on both the US and UK lists is award-winning Irish actor Barry Keoghan. “His name is pronounced (key-OH-gin), with a clear “g,” unlike many Irish variations where the “g” would be silent,” said Babbel.

Another dual entry is fast-fashion firm Shein. Founded in China, the company has grown massively. If you’re discussing potential purchases, or reports that the company plans to list on the London Stock Exchange, remember that the name should be pronounced (SHE-in) rather than (SHEEN).

Other notable entrants include semaglutide, an active ingredient in weight loss drug Ozempic, pronounced (sem-ah-GLOO-tide); rising music star Chappell Roan (CHAP-uhl ROHN); and US actress Zendaya (zen-DAY-uh).

The Swedish language also contributes two words on the UK list: smokeless tobacco Snus, pronounced (SNOOZ), and flygskam, the name of a movement that aims to discourage people from flying that should be pronounced (FLEEG-skam).

Italian readers will also appreciate the inclusion of the word espresso on the list.

While many British people commonly mispronounce it when ordering a small black coffee, crimes against the Italian language spiked this summer when Sabrina Carpenter’s single “Espresso” topped the UK charts.

Remember, it’s (es-PRESS-oh) not (EX-press-oh).

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.