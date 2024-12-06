Skip to Content
Israeli President Herzog called Elon Musk to discuss revival of hostage talks – source

Published 7:59 AM

By Lauren Izso and Pauline Lockwood, CNN

(CNN) — Israeli President Isaac Herzog called Elon Musk “in the last few days” to discuss a revival of talks to secure the release of hostages currently held in Gaza, according to a source close to President Herzog.

The source told CNN Herzog had made the call at the request of hostage family members who hope Musk will be able to apply pressure on all parties to secure a deal.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

