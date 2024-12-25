At least 32 passengers survive fiery plane crash in Kazakhstan as authorities fear dozens others dead



By Hassan Tayir, Aruzhan Zeinulla and Kara Fox, CNN

Astana, Kazakhstan (CNN) — At least 32 people have survived after a plane burst into flames crashing near the Kazakh city of Aktau on Wednesday, Aze﻿rbaijani authorities said, as rescue workers search for dozens of other passengers feared dead.

Extraordinary video from the crash captured the moment dazed survivors emerged from the wrecked plane, which was carrying 67 people on board.

Azerbaijan Airlines flight J2-8243 was traveling from the Azerbaijani capital Baku to Grozny in the Russian region of Chechnya before it made an emergency landing approximately 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) from Aktau, the carrier said.

Two of the survivors are children, Kazakhstani authorities said earlier Wednesday, adding that all have been taken to a nearby hospital.

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations said its teams found the aircraft on fire upon arrival at the scene with rescue units extinguishing the fire on arrival.

Video of the crash showed the plane erratically circling the airfield before the crash. As it hit the ground, the aircraft burst into flames, with bloodied passengers emerging from the wreckage shortly after.

One woman who joined the rescue effort told Radio Free Europe’s Kazakh Service that she witnessed a devastating scene that brought her to tears.

“The front (part of the plane) was on fire. We rescued the survivors. Their bodies were covered in blood. They were crying. Everyone was asking for help,” Elmira, who only provided her first name, said.

Elmira said that there were people of all ages among the survivors, including men, women, teenagers and a small child.

“A little girl came out. She looked at me and said, ‘Save my mom, my mom is still there. She was crying and begging, ‘Please save her, save her,’” she said.

Elmira said that she had travelled by bus to the site of the crash and that she and other volunteers led survivors to the bus to “prevent people from freezing.”

“It was cold outside. None of them had jackets, just light sweaters. We kept them on the bus until the ambulance arrived,” she said.

Investigation opened

Russia’s aviation watchdog said in a statement that preliminary information suggested the pilot had decided to make an emergency landing after a bird strike.

There were 62 passengers and 5 crew members on board, Kazakhstan’s transport ministry said in a preliminary report. It said 37 of the passengers were citizens of Azerbaijan, six of Kazakhstan, three of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 of Russia, according to preliminary data.

“Additional information regarding the incident will be provided to the public,” the airline said on its Facebook page.

The Kazakhstan government has set up a commission to investigate the cause of the crash.

“The Commission was instructed to immediately fly to the scene of the accident, ensure a comprehensive investigation into the causes of the crash, and take measures to provide priority assistance to the families of the dead and injured,” a government statement said.

Kazakhstan will cooperate with Azerbaijan on the investigation, it added.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan Airlines said it has suspended flights from Baku to Grozny and Makhachkala, the largest city of Dagestan, until the investigation into the crash is complete.

This story has been updated. CNN’s Svitlana Vlasova, Victoria Butenko, Lucas Lilieholm, Edward Szekeres contributed reporting.

