‘I am finally at home’: Freed Israeli hostage Naama Levy shares message

(CNN) — A freed Israeli hostage says she drew “hope and strength” from other captives while she was being held by Hamas in Gaza.

Naama Levy, 20, who was kidnapped by the Palestinian militant group during the October 7, 2023, attacks, was freed alongside three other female Israeli soldiers on Saturday, as part of a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.

“After 477 days I am finally home. I am secure and protected, and surrounded by family and friends,” Levy posted on Instagram on Tuesday. Levy, 20, added that she feels “better with each day that passes.”

“I was mostly alone, then I was in captivity with my friends, observers and civilians who gave me hope and strength,” Levy said. “It is important for me to thank the IDF fighters and all the Israeli people. I saw how you were fighting for me when I was captive. Thank you all, I love you.”

Her parents have spoken to CNN several times in the past 15 months urging for her release, including in December, 2023, after she appeared in a cell phone video published by Hamas showing her being dragged by her hair at gunpoint. The footage showed her hands bound, and her pants soaked in blood.

“For her, time is running out,” her mother, Ayelet Levy Shachar, said at the time. She described her daughter as a “very fun-loving girl.”

“When she comes back, she will make the world a better place,” added Levy Shachar.

