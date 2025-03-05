Trump issues ‘last warning’ to Hamas to release all hostages, as US holds direct talks with Hamas

By Kit Maher, Michael Rios and Mick Krever, CNN

(CNN) — US President Donald Trump issued what he said was a “last warning” to Hamas to release all of the hostages in Gaza immediately – in a move that came just hours after the White House confirmed it was negotiating directly with the militant group.

“Release all of the hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you,” Trump posted on Truth Social on Wednesday, soon after meeting eight freed hostages at the White House.

Trump wrote that he would send Israel “everything it needs to finish the job,” and warned that “Not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say.”

The comments came just hours after the US confirmed reports that it was negotiating directly with Hamas about hostages and the Gaza ceasefire, in a move that goes against its tradition of not talking to groups it considers terrorist organizations. Axios first reported the talks.

The United States, which designated Hamas as a Foreign Terrorist Organization in 1997, traditionally does not speak with terrorist organizations, though there have been exceptions – both the Obama and Trump administrations negotiated with the Taliban, which was designated a terrorist organization in the wake of 9/11.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked Wednesday why the US was negotiating “directly and for the first time ever with Hamas.”

“When it comes to the negotiations that you’re referring to, first of all, the special envoy who’s engaged in those negotiations does have the authority to talk to anyone,” she said, referring to Trump’s pick for hostage envoy, Adam Boehler.

“Israel was consulted on this matter, and look, dialogue and talking to people around the world to do what’s in the best interest of the American people is something that the president has proven is what he believes is (a) good faith effort to do what’s right for the American people,” Leavitt added.

CNN has reached out to the National Security Council for comment.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said it had “expressed to the United States its position regarding direct talks with Hamas.”

The Israeli statement did not make clear whether Israel had advance knowledge of the talks or whether it learned of them only later. Neither did the statement make clear what Israel’s position was.

Earlier Wednesday a source had told CNN Israel was aware of the talks.

CNN has asked Hamas for comment.

A top Israeli diplomat appeared to reference the talks in an interview with Fox Business.

“Instead of putting Israel under pressure, President (Donald) Trump is putting Hamas under pressure and this is the right thing to do,” Ofir Akunis, Israel’s consul general in New York, said.

“If the White House wants to talk directly to Hamas and put them under pressure to release more hostages, we will be very happy to see more hostages with their families and in Israel,” he said.

Comments undermine ceasefire: Hamas

In his comments on Truth Social, Trump also addressed the people of Gaza directly, saying “a beautiful future awaits, but not if you hold hostages.”

“If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!” Trump said.

Trump has previously said he views Gaza as a “big real estate site” that he sees an opportunity to develop and that he envisions Gaza could become the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

Hamas warned Trump’s comments on Wednesday threatened to undermine the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem told CNN the remarks would “complicate matters regarding the ceasefire agreement” and embolden Israel’s government to avoid implementing the deal.

Qassem said Hamas had fulfilled its first-phase obligations under the US-brokered agreement and that the Israeli government was “evading negotiations for the second phase.”

He urged the US to pressure Israel into entering the second phase, “as stipulated in the agreement.”

On Sunday, a day after the first phase expired, Israel blocked humanitarian aid into Gaza, in response to Hamas rejecting a new Israeli proposal to extend the ceasefire without any commitment to end the war or fully withdraw troops.

Jeremy Diamond, Ibrahim Dahman, Eugenia Yosef, and Mohammed Tawfeeq contributed to this report.