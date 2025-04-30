Ukraine expects to sign long-awaited US mineral deal Wednesday, source says

By Victoria Butenko and Ivana Kottasová, CNN

(CNN) — A minerals deal between Ukraine and the United States could finally be signed as early as Wednesday after weeks of intense negotiations that at times turned bitter and temporarily derailed Washington’s aid to Ukraine.

A source familiar with the matter told CNN that Ukraine is expecting to sign the natural resources deal on Wednesday.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told Ukrainian television that the country’s economy minister Yulia Svyrydenko was on her way to Washington.

“We are finalising the last details with our American colleagues. As soon as all the final details have been finalised, I hope that the agreement will be signed in the near future, within the next 24 hours,” Shmyhal told the Ukrainian Telemarathon.

Shmyhal described the deal was “a strategic agreement on the establishment of an investment partnership fund.”

The news of the deal being signed as early as Wednesday was first reported by Bloomberg and the Financial Times.

The US and Ukraine have been trying to hammer out a natural resources agreement that would give Washington access to Kyiv’s untapped mineral riches in exchange for investment since US President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January.

CNN has reached out to the US Treasury and the White House for comment.

Trump has largely billed the agreement as Ukraine “paying back” for the aid the US has provided to Ukraine since Russia launched its unprovoked full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022.

The details of the agreement have not been made public. However, Shmyhal said on Sunday that the deal “will not include assistance provided before its signing.”

“It is truly an equal and beneficial international agreement on joint investments in the development and recovery of Ukraine between the US and Ukrainian governments,” he added on Wednesday.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky was expected to sign the deal during his trip to Washington in February – but the agreement was left unsigned when that visit was cut short following the contentious Oval Office meeting.

This is a developing story.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.