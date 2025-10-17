Israel has received body of a hostage, prime minister’s office says

By Oren Liebermann, Mitchell McCluskey, and Ibrahim Dahman, CNN

(CNN) — Israel has received a coffin carrying the body of a deceased hostage, the prime minister’s office said in a statement late Friday.

The Red Cross transferred the body to Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israel Security Agency (ISA) personnel in the Gaza Strip.

The body will be formally identified at the National Institute for Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv, the prime minister’s office said.

Hamas has also confirmed that it transferred the body to the Red Cross staff. Spokesman Hazem Qassem said in a statement that Hamas will “continue working to complete the entire exchange process.”

Prior to Friday, the militant group had released the remains of nine of the 28 deceased hostages held in Gaza.

Frustration has intensified in Israel over the delay in returning the bodies of remaining hostages, a condition outlined in the ceasefire agreement that went into effect last week.

Hamas has said that it handed over all of the hostage bodies that it could access. Israeli intelligence has assessed that Hamas may not be able to find and return all the remaining dead hostages in Gaza.

Israel believes that Hamas knows the locations of some of the deceased hostages that it claims are missing, according to two Israeli sources familiar with the matter, as the dispute continues over the return of the bodies.

Hamas’ armed wing, al-Qassam Brigades, said on Wednesday that “significant efforts and special equipment” are needed to recover the bodies of the remaining hostages in Gaza.

In that statement, al-Qassam Brigades said the group has “abided by what was agreed upon and has handed over all the living captives in its possession and the corpses it could access.”

CNN’s Lauren Izso contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.