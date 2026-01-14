Venezuelan officials return to X in apparent end to Maduro-era ban on platform

By Diego Mendoza, CNN

(CNN) — Venezuelan officials, including acting President Delcy Rodriguez, returned to X late Tuesday in an apparent reversal of Nicolas Maduro’s 2024 decision to block the site in the country.

“We will resume contact through this channel,” Rodriguez posted on her official account. “Venezuela remains standing, with strength and historical awareness.”

On her updated profile, Rodriguez describes herself as “Interim President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela,” adding: “Together with President Nicolás Maduro on the path of Bolívar and Chávez.”

Maduro, the ousted president who was recently captured by the United States, banned X in Venezuela in August 2024 after an online clash with X owner Elon Musk. Maduro initially said the ban was temporary, but Venezuelans had not been able to freely access the site since then.

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, one of the most powerful figures in the government, appeared to also return to X Tuesday, with a post saying: “Stopping by to give a big hug to the brothers and sisters from Venezuela and the world who have been keeping up with the situation in our country.”

Jorge Rodriguez, the acting President’s brother and President of the country’s National Assembly, also posted on X, saying in Spanish, “Let’s continue on the path of prosperity, dialogue, and respect. We shall overcome!”

CNN has reached out to Venezuela’s National Telecommunications Commission (Conatel) for comment on the apparent end of the block on X.

The official account of Maduro also appeared active Tuesday, posting an image of him and his wife Cilia Flores, who was also captured in the US operation, overlayed with text in Spanish reading “11 days have passed since their kidnapping” and “#We Want Them Back.” It was not immediately clear who was controlling Maduro’s verified account. CNN has reached out to the Ministry of Communication and Information on the handling of the account.

Maduro’s verified account still represents himself as “President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela 2025 – 2031 – Soldier of Bolívar – Son of Chávez.”

CNN has reached out to X to confirm whether access to the platform has been restored throughout Venezuela.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.