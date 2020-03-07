Nearly 20 year murder investigation leads to arrest of Navy civilian employee

Regional News

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL (WALA ) — NCIS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested Navy civilian employee Greg Malarik tonight in Pensacola for the homicide of his wife, Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Sherri Malarik, on Sept. 22, 2001.

Officials say Malarik, a former Navy Petty Officer 1st Class, is employed by the Naval Aviation Technical Training Center aboard Naval Air Station Pensacola.

They say Petty Officer 1st Class Sherri Malarik was found deceased the day of her murder in the Malarik family van near their home in Cantonment.

She had sustained two gunshot wounds to the head. Efforts by the NCIS Southeast Field Office, the NCIS Cold Case Homicide Unit, and ECSO to analyze the crime scene, witness interviews, and other items of evidentiary value resulted in the determination that Malarik unlawfully killed his wife by shooting her in the head with a handgun while seated in the front passenger seat of the van.

“This nearly 20-year-old investigation demonstrates NCIS’ relentless pursuit of truth and justice,” said NCIS Southeast Field Office Special Agent in Charge Thomas Cannizzo. “We are enormously grateful to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI Behavioral Analysis Unit, and the State Attorney’s Office for the First Judicial Circuit of Florida for their help in bringing resolution to this heinous crime. We hope this brings peace and closure to Ms. Malarik’s loved ones.”

“Thanks to the hard work and dedication of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case investigators, the NCIS Cold Case Homicide Unit, and members of the State Attorney’s Office we are now able to close this case,” said ECSO Sheriff David Morgan. “We continuously work on these cases year after year, no matter how much time passes. We hope to continue to keep closing cold cases like this one and giving families the closure they deserve.”

