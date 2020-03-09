Local diaper bank receives record donation of baby wipes

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Problems with keeping infants clean, dry, and healthy affects numerous families across the nation.

To help with this problem locally, Babies Need Bottoms, a nonprofit diaper bank that distributes throughout Western North Carolina, partners with social service agencies to meet local family needs.

Recently, the diaper bank received a record donation of over 6,750 packages of Happy Little Camper baby wipes from Naturalena Brands.

In a release, the diaper bank said, “The generosity of Naturalena Brands has meant that in addition to distributing diapers, Babies Need Bottoms is able to provide diaper wipes to families too.”

Junior League of Asheville and Bio-One of Asheville responded to the diaper bank’s request for volunteers when the donation came in, according to Babies Need Bottoms Co-Executive Director Alicia Heacock. Both groups helped unload boxes that day.

The release added that since its founding, Babies Need Bottoms has distributed 84,010 total diapers, something much needed in the community.

“Not having enough diapers and baby wipes is a serious stress for families and puts babies at risk for skin infections and other issues associated with staying in dirty or wet diapers for too long,” the release said. “Most daycares require parents to provide diapers and wipes so without an adequate supply, parents may miss work or school. Having enough diapers and wipes improves child health, mitigates parental stress, and helps free up financial resources for other basic needs like rent, utilities and medicine.”

Babies Need Bottoms provides supplies to families in Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, and Transylvania counties, according to their website.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.