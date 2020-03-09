Local school cleaned after employee’s family member was seen by doctor with coronavirus

Regional News

Kaitlyn Naples (WFSB) — Wallingford school officials notified parents on Sunday that a family member of a school worker was seen by the Bridgeport doctor who tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials said the person works at Cook Hill Elementary School, however, they have not shown any symptoms of the virus, and neither has their family member.

A thorough cleaning was done at Cook Hill Elementary School as a precaution.

Health department officials said the staff member does not pose any risk to the school.

Classes went on as scheduled on Monday morning.

