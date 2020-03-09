Man Charged After Allegedly Trying To Bite Off Woman’s Finger, Police Say

Regional News

EDGEWOOD, MD (WJZ) — A man is in custody Monday after he allegedly tried to bite part of a woman’s finger off Sunday night.

Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 900 block of Top View Drive for a report of a domestic incident at around 8:38 p.m. Sunday evening.

They found a man had gotten into a physical altercation with his relative, a woman in her 30s, and had nearly bitten a portion of one of her fingers off.

She was taken to the hospital to be treated.

The man then allegedly chased another victim, a female in her teens, around with a hammer. She was not injured.

He’s been identified as Richard Young, 61, of the 900 block of Top View Drive in Edgewood. He is charged with two counts of first and second-degree assault and is being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center.