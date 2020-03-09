Unruly Passengers Upset By Sneezing, Coughing Cause Flight To Divert To Denver

Regional News

DENVER, CO (KCNC) — A plane headed to Newark, New Jersey, from Eagle, Colorado, was diverted to Denver International Airport on Sunday afternoon. United Airlines officials say more than one passenger became disruptive and had to be removed.

United officials tell CBS4 the flight landed without incident. Law enforcement was there as it landed.

The flight re-departed for Newark about 30 minutes later.

At least one passenger claims a passenger was making unreasonable requests after they were seated next to someone who was coughing and sneezing.

United Airlines says this “was in no way a medical situation.” Later airline officials told CBS4 one passenger was sneezing due to allergies and was evaluated on the plane. They did not have a fever.

While that passenger was allowed to fly to Newark, the disruptive passengers were removed.

The FBI is investigating because this situation happened mid-flight. It’s not clear if any charges will be filed.

