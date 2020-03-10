Animal shelter announces happy ending for cat who suffered torture

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

MIDLAND COUNTY, MI (WJRT) — A Mid-Michigan animal shelter said a cat who had suffered torture was now in her new home.

It was an update to a story ABC 12 brought you last month.

The Humane Society of Midland County said Tootsie was very sick and in a lot of pain when she had been dropped off at M-20 Animal Hospital a few weeks ago.

The shelter said someone had tried to declaw her using a grinder, cutting her toes down to the bone.

After Tootsie spent a few weeks in foster care, the humane society said she had recovered and was with her new owner.

The shelter said the kindness and support of the community had been crucial in saving her life.

It said Tootsie would be loved and treated the way she deserved.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.