Man charged after attempting carjacking with woman asleep inside

FENTON, MO (KMOV) — Charges have been filed against a Fenton man in connection to an attempted carjacking outside of a Jefferson County convenience store Friday.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a man told police he was delivering food to Freeman Market on Saline Road with his girlfriend, who was sleeping in the front passenger seat. As he got out of the 2016 Kia Forte, police said James Leuschke, 28, hopped in and drive off down Saline.

The victim’s girlfriend then woke up and grabbed on to the steering wheel to stop Leuschke. She said Leuschke tried to push her out of the car during the struggle.

The vehicle didn’t get far when the 28-year-old jumped out and ran.

The woman suffered a minor injury from the struggle with the suspect.

Thanks to help from the St. Louis County K-9 Unit, the suspect was taken into custody.

