Homeland Security officer charged with smuggling cocaine through airport

Atlanta (WGCL) — A Homeland Security officer is facing serious charges after he was busted with 17 kilograms of cocaine while passing through Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.

Ivan Van Beverhoudt, a sworn officer with the Department of Homeland Security Customs & Border Protection who was stationed in the U.S. Virgin Islands, was passing through Hartsfield-Jackson Airport on January 10, 2020 when a K9 officer alerted other officers of two carry-on bags in Beverhoudt’s possession.

Beverhoudt was escorted into an interview room and when officers went through his baggage, they found 17.8 kilograms of cocaine inside. He was indicted on February 4. Beverhoudt is charged with importation of cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

