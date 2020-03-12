Five killed, including four children in fatal wreck involving MARTA bus

Regional News

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — Atlanta police are investigating a wreck involving a MARTA bus that killed five people, four of which were children.

The fatal wreck happened Thursday just after 10 p.m. in northwest Atlanta on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway near Bolton Road.

Atlanta police said the Nissan Sentra crashed head-on into a MARTA bus and then the Sentra hit a nearby tree, ejecting three people from the vehicle.

There were a total of seven people inside of the Nissan Sentra.

According to Atlanta police, the five deceased victims were three kids, one teenager, and one adult.

Two others who were inside of the Nissan Sentra are currently in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The MARTA bus driver was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries and two other passengers on the MARTA bus were not injured.

An Atlanta firefighter spokesperson reported roads were wet at the time of the crash, however, the official cause is under investigation.

