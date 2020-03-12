Nathaniel Hendren says Katlyn Alix knew risk in Russian Roulette-style game that killed her; doesn’t owe damages

Regional News

St. Louis (KMOV) — Nathanial Hendren said Katlyn Alix knew the risk in a Russian Roulette-style game that killed her and he doesn’t owe her family any damages in wrongful death lawsuit.

The statement was part of Hendren’s response to the lawsuit filed against him by Alix’s mother.

Hendren, the former St. Louis police officer, pleaded guilty to killing Alix last month. He alleges that Alix “voluntarily engaged in this activity and assumed the risk of bodily injury or death.”

Hendren was on duty with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department when he and his partner met with Alix at his apartment the night of January 23, 2019. The pair took turns pointing a gun with one bullet in it at each other and pulling the trigger. They went back and forth until Hendren shot Alix in the chest. She died in the early morning hours of January 24.

In the lawsuit response, Hendren says Alix texted him that night that she was headed to his apartment. She sent him a text saying, “Hi, I’m happy, lets hang out.” Later that night Hendren said he got another text from Alix saying, “Come see me.”

Once he and his partner, Patrick Riordan, got to the apartment, Hendren admitted to using his personal revolver but said Alix was the first one to pull out an off-duty gun.

After shooting Alix in the chest, Hendren said he performed CPR on her and that he and Riordan drove her to SLU Hospital.

Hendren denies the allegation that he had a “complicated psychiatric” history or substance abuse problems. That lawsuit also accused Hendren of making previous girlfriends engage in sexual activity with guns. In his response, he also denied those allegations.

He further denied that he had suicidal thoughts.

The lawsuit states that Alix had been married for three months and was unhappy. Her mother said Alix planned to divorce her husband and was having an affair with Hendren.

In Hendren’s response, he admits to the romantic relationship saying that Alix planned to move into his apartment at the time of the shooting.

Hendren was accused of being drunk that night. He defends himself saying he drank before his shift but was in compliance with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s policy of pre-duty alcohol consumption. He also admitted to taking “sips” of alcohol while on-duty but denies that he used drugs.

On Feb. 29, Hendren entered a guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. In the plea deal, Hendren was sentenced to seven years and must serve a minimum of three years before he is eligible for parole.

