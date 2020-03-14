Out of the Garden Project using donated food from canceled ACC tournament to feed kids in need

Regional News

GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP ) — A local nonprofit organization in the Triad received several pounds of food from the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Out of the Garden Project, a nonprofit whose mission is to feed children and their families in need, spent a few hours on the loading dock at the coliseum loading unused food.

After the ACC canceled their tournament, the coliseum donated their food to Out of the Garden Project.

“When we got over here it was a full array of meals they would have given out so there were pans of chicken, pork ziti and green beans and collards and hot dogs,” said Don Milholin, executive director and president of the Out of the Garden Project.

Out of the Garden Project is the Triad’s largest nonprofit organization that caters to feeding children and families who will miss meals outside of school or during various circumstances. So this opportunity to receive additional food came at the perfect time.

“What’s amazing about all of this, all of that food is sliced and prepared that we literally could probably feed a thousand or more children with just this amount of food,” Milholin said.

Milholin and others loaded up several pans of gourmet food, produce and fruit. He says this donation has truly been a blessing in disguise, especially if county schools decide to close next week due to coronavirus concerns.

“It’s an amazing array of food that we will immediately take to a freezer tonight and we will freeze it and then we will thaw it out,” Milholin said.

Laura Oxner, regional director of Rock and Wrap it Up Greensboro, locates vendors who are willing to donate food and today they connected Out of the Garden with the Coliseum.

“Helping the budget of nonprofits that do have the mission of feeding or classes, and anytime you can help save on their budget of food it’s just a win-win,” said Oxner.

The Out of the Garden Project is always looking for volunteers to help with continuing to live out their mission. If schools are out next week due to coronavirus concerns, then they will have several of their fresh mobile market trucks stationed throughout the county.

