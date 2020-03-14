Wisconsin Elections Commission encourages absentee voting due to coronavirus concerns

Regional News

WISCONSIN (WDJT ) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission is urging anyone concerned about COVID-19 exposure to make plans now to vote absentee for the April 7 spring election and presidential preference primary.

Acting by Wednesday, March 18 is important for anyone who needs to register to vote, according to Wisconsin’s chief elections official Meagan Wolfe. You can check your registration status at myvote.wi.gov under “My Voter Info.”

March 18 is the deadline for electors to register to vote by mail or online. After this date, electors must register in person.

According to state law, mailed voter registration forms must be postmarked no later than the third Wednesday before the election. Online registration closes at 11:59 p.m. the same day.

Voters can request an absentee ballot on myvote.wi.gov by using the “Vote Absentee” button near the top of the page. Voters can also request absentee ballots by mailing, emailing or faxing their municipal clerk’s office.

The deadline for registered voters to request an absentee ballot be mailed to you is the Thursday before the election, April 2. However, the WEC urges voters not to wait, due to possible delays in mail delivery. Your absentee ballot must be received in your clerk’s office or at your polling place by 8 p.m. on election day.

At its March 12 meeting, the Commission affirmed that it is ready to meet for an emergency meeting if health officials issue additional guidance that impacts elections.

