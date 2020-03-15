Dessert shop in NC finds second life

Regional News

GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP ) — When the owners of one of the most popular bakeries in the Triad decided it was time for them to sell, they hoped whoever bought it would keep things the same.

And they didn’t have to look far: one of Easy Peasy Decadent Desserts’ regular customers stepped up to buy it.

“My daughter was here from California, and we were looking for gluten free cupcakes one day, and we just stumbled on this place by accident and came in,” Debbie Garrett said.

And they loved it.

Garrett says the stress from caring for her critically ill mother led them back a couple of days later. It quickly became their spot.

“We would go visit mom at Beacon Place, and then we would come here and have a cupcake because it was like our safe place and our happy place,” Garrett said. “There was no sickness. There was no medicine. There were no family members fighting about what needed to be done next. There was no death.”

She got to know the staff and formed a special relationship with the owner chef Traci Rankins through both of them taking ill. Last summer when chef Rankins decided to sell the bakery to go back to being a personal chef, Garrett didn’t hesitate to say she wanted it.

Rankins wanted someone who would keep everything the same. Garrett was happy to comply, keeping the name and the recipes.

Here’s the kicker: the staff had to teach her how to make cakes and cupcakes and all their specialties because she’s not a baker by trade. She’s a retired nurse.

“My job was to be the nurse on this team that responded to outbreaks, that responded in hurricanes or tornadoes or other times of disaster,” Garrett said.

She says Easy Peasy has been part of her special occasions for years – even when she retired in 2018.

“When I retired, I wanted to sleep late and eat cupcakes for breakfast. And that’s what I did,” Garrett said.

Garrett says this is the best job she’s ever had.

“I never ever envisioned myself owning a bakery. But I’m so glad I had this opportunity because it’s still my happy place,: Garrett said.

She wants Easy Peasy to be everyone’s happy place when they come in.

“I think about my own experience here. And I think you never know what somebody is going through before they walk through the doors, so I just want them to have as great an experience as I did when I came for the first time,” Garrett said. “I want them to feel welcome and have a fantastic dessert and come back and see us again.”

She says it’s even more special now to be able to look around at her favorite place and know that it’s hers.

