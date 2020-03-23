School staff organizes ‘Social Distancing Parade’ for students

Regional News

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order for Michiganders to shelter in place will not bring much of a change for students.

They already have been out of class for a week and still have three weeks to go after Whitmer extended her mandatory school shutdown by a week to April 13.

The staff at Indian Hill Elementary School in Grand Blanc want to make sure their students knew they were missed. They organized a special Social Distancing Parade on Monday.

About 30 cars filled with school staff slowly caravanned through a handful of neighborhoods. Families and neighbors stood outside waving to them, saying hello from a safe distance during the pandemic.

The teachers were encouraging children to keep learning while they’re out of school. Some used technology and online resources to stay in touch with students.

“The kids are really missing us and we’re missing them,” third-grade teacher Jennifer LaHaie said. “We just go day by day to see what happens. We’re doing the best we can.”

She said the special parade was a great way to connect with students until they returned to the classroom.